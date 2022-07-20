People Are Randomly Commenting "Protein Bor" on TikTok Videos, but Why?

Sometimes it’s unexplainable why certain things grab people's attention and go viral. But it happens, and we all just kind of have to go with the flow.

That said, let's discuss fitness TikTok. Right now, the latest fad deals with writing "protein bor" in the comment section of related videos. Why, exactly? Also, what is a "protein bor"? Well, let's just say it's not a real term, but TikTok made it a real term, and now everyone is going wild with it.