CBS Meteorologist Elise Finch Leaves Husband and Daughter Behind Following Unexpected Passing Before tragically passing away on July 16, 2023, Elise Finch lived a happy life with her husband of nearly 10 years, Graig Henriques. Let's meet him. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 18 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist and CBS New York reporter Elise Finch suddenly passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023. At 51 years old, her death was a complete shock, especially considering the reporter was on the air the Friday of that same week.

“Elise was a bright light, with a megawatt smile that lit up a room,” CBS shared in a statement following her tragic passing. “Her passion for meteorology was eclipsed only by her passion for people.” In addition to leaving behind a team that loved her more than anything, the acclaimed anchor’s death also affects her husband and daughter. How is Elise's husband? Let's meet him as well as their daughter.

Source: CBS News

Who is Elise Finch’s husband?

Before tragically passing away on July 16, Elise lived a happy life alongside her husband of nearly 10 years, Graig Henriques. The couple tied the knot in August 2013 at the Untermeyer Conservatory Gardens in Yonkers, N.Y., and was gearing up to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

According to CBS, the meteorologist’s partner worked at WCBS-TV by her side as a photojournalist. During their marriage, Elise and Graig welcomed one daughter, Grace, whom the weathercaster and her spouse affectionately referred to as "Gracie." "Gracie was the light of Elise's life," CBS wrote in a tribute to the late reporter. "And she would often delight us with stories of being a mother."

What was Elise Finch’s cause of death?

On July 17, 2023, CBS shared the devastating news that the Emmy-winning meteorologist had suddenly passed away. “Elise was on the air with us just this past Friday,” the station wrote. “Her death is sudden and unexpected, leaving us all trying to understand how this could happen to our beautiful Elise, who was just 51 years old.”

Given the unprecedented nature of the anchor’s passing, there are currently no details about her cause of death. With CBS revealing that the reporter was on the air on Friday, July 14, 2023, it’s clear that her death was something no one could have possibly anticipated.

On the day of her passing, Elise’s co-anchor, Chris Wragge, shared a touching tribute to his close friend and co-worker on Twitter. “My heart is broken,” the news anchor wrote. “Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you [so] much.”

What was Elise Finch known for?

For 16 years, Elise played an integral part of the team at WCBS. Per her CBS bio, she began her work with the station in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist before moving to the Morning News with Chris and Mary Calvi.