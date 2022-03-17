Viewers and news colleagues were shocked by the news of the sudden death of Mish Michaels, a meteorologist who worked at WBZ in Boston. Following the news, tributes to Mish began pouring in online, but many viewers were curious to learn more details about her death, including how she died and why it was such a surprise, even for those who knew her well.What was Mish Michaels' cause of death?Mish was 53 at the time of her death, and although WBZ announced the news, other details about the circumstances around her death have remained vague. In a statement released by her family, they paid tribute to the life Mish had led. \n\n“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels,” the family said.“Our family is devastated by her loss," the statement continued. "She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, auntie, friend and stellar equestrian, as well as an award-winning broadcast meteorologist and environmental reporter. Mish had the ability to brighten up every room she entered. Her professional success was monumental, but so was her commitment to helping others through her philanthropic work. Thank you for your love and support.”Tributes to Mish poured in following the news.The news of Mish's death led to tributes not just from her colleagues at WBZ, but also from meteorologists and other newspeople from across the country. \n\n“A tough loss for the weather community and for fellow meteorologists from Cornell," meteorologist Nick Bannon wrote. "I looked up to Mish as a budding scientist and knowing she went to @Cornell helped my decision to follow her footsteps. She helped pave the way for so many.”“Incredibly saddened to see this. My condolences to Mish’s family. She had such passion for her work, family and friends. RIP," Dan Roche, one of Mish's colleagues at WBZ, added. \n\n“It’s been a really hard week," Alexis Walkenstein wrote. "The Boston TV community mourns the death of our former colleague Mish Michaels. We worked together at @7News and she always lit up the newsroom. Let us pray for her husband and children. Godspeed Mishy.”Mish was a highly accomplished meteorologist.After earning a B.S. from Cornell and a Master's at Harvard, Mish began her career forecasting the weather at WMUR in Manchester. She then moved to WHDH and eventually to WBZ, where she worked from 2001 to 2009. Many of the tributes to Mish pointed out that she had become a dominant personality in a field that's usually dominated by men. Just as many colleagues of hers paid tribute to her legacy in recent days, many of her fans are doing the same on social media.It's clear that Mish's impact on her viewers and her colleagues was enormous. Although some may be curious about the details of how she died, the important thing is to consider the legacy she left behind. As these tributes suggest, she touched an enormous number of people.