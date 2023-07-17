Home > News > Human Interest News Recently Broke That CBS New York Meteorologist Elise Finch Had Died CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch has died at the age of 51, leading many of her regular viewers to wonder exactly what happened to her. By Joseph Allen Jul. 17 2023, Published 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Elise Finch Facebook

News recently broke that CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch (Elise Dione Finch Henriques) had died at the age of 51. Elise had been with CBS New York for 16 years, which meant that her death was a huge shock for the many viewers who tune in regularly to see what her forecast says.

Following the news of her death, many wanted to better understand what happened to Elise, and what the circumstances around her death were. Here's what we know.

What happened to Elise Finch from CBS New York?

On July 16, 2023, CBS New York announced that Elise had passed away at the age of 51, but didn't offer much detail on the circumstances surrounding her death. "Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as our weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast," the station wrote.

The statement also made it clear that Elise was a passionate colleague and ambassador for her community, and she was both a mother and a wife. Although the statement was a loving tribute to a valued colleague, it didn't offer much in the way of the concrete explanations that many curious viewers were probably expecting. Instead, it was fairly quiet on the specifics.

What was Elise Finch's cause of death?

The statement did say that Elise had died at a "local hospital," but it also added that her cause of death hadn't been determined yet. Despite the lack of clarity around Elise's death, though, many of her colleagues and others who knew her well posted tributes to her on social media following the news that she had died.

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” WCBS anchor Jessica Moore wrote on Twitter. “But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other.” Jessica also choked up as she announced the news on air, reaffirming their strong relationship.

Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried. But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other pic.twitter.com/tczwxgTXGT — Jessica Moore (@JessicaMooreTV) July 16, 2023

“My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same,” WCBS anchor Chris Wragge wrote in his own tweet. “No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much.” “The song of her life deserved many more verses. Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched,” WCBS reporter Tony Aiello tweeted. “My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family."