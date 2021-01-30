Logo
Zoom Class Hears Odd Moaning, Then Realizes Their Classmate Elizabeth Is Unmuted

Jan. 30 2021, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Taking classes primarily online presents a litany of challenges, and students all over the country have had to learn how to deal with this stark new shift in education. Self-accountability to pay attention in classes, dealing with connection issues, and learning more about Zoom conference etiquette than they ever cared to are all par for the course for the "new normal." This is something a young woman by the name of Elizabeth who's trending on TikTok learned the hard way.

Why is Elizabeth's Zoom class now trending on TikTok?

There's been a huge uptick in "Zoom Conference fails" ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it's affected folks from all walks of life — from Jeffrey Toobin of The New Yorker getting caught pleasuring himself on a call to Frances Cogelja, to an N.J. school board member Zoom-calling a group while on the toilet.

But Elizabeth's classroom humiliation has actually been disseminated all over the web to see after it became a viral TikTok sensation. In the clip, it sounds like whatever sounds that are emanating from Elizabeth's account are, well, you listen to it yourself and judge. After her moaning emanates over the speakers, there's a long pause and someone, presumably the teacher asks, "Elizabeth are you all right?"

Afterward, students couldn't believe what they just witnessed and urged their fellow classmate to mute themselves.

Some people think that Elizabeth's teacher should've been proactive and just muted her once he realized what was going on.

While plenty of people were laughing at the situation, there were also others who seemed genuinely concerned for Elizabeth, whoever she is, as they're worried that it's great social embarrassment like this that leads people to become more withdrawn from society and maybe even harm themselves.

While there were some people questioning the validity of the video saying that it's staged, it turns out that multiple TikTok-ers uploaded similar videos from different perspectives which shows the same profile picture and name of the student in question whose mic was on during the zoom class call.

Some people couldn't understand why Elizabeth didn't just mute her mic if she wasn't going to pay attention in class. Others also didn't understand why she wouldn't shut her computer down.

Others think that the "Elizabeth are you all right" zoom TikTok should be reported.

Many had rejoinders for individuals castigating commenters who couldn't help but laugh over Elizabeth's misfortune, stating that if they are so worried about the woman's mental health and possible adverse reactions to being outed on Zoom, that they should report the TikTok instead of incessantly commenting on it. 

Where things get very tricky and possibly illegal depending on what was happening on Elizabeth's end is that people are reporting the young woman is actually not a young woman at all, but a teenager — 15 years old to be exact. Now, she could very well have been watching some adult films in her room — maybe on a cell phone and the audio was being picked up — or the whole thing could've been a prank on Elizabeth's part. But folks are convinced something else was happening on that Zoom call.

