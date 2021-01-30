Zoom Class Hears Odd Moaning, Then Realizes Their Classmate Elizabeth Is Unmuted

Taking classes primarily online presents a litany of challenges, and students all over the country have had to learn how to deal with this stark new shift in education. Self-accountability to pay attention in classes, dealing with connection issues, and learning more about Zoom conference etiquette than they ever cared to are all par for the course for the "new normal." This is something a young woman by the name of Elizabeth who's trending on TikTok learned the hard way.

Why is Elizabeth's Zoom class now trending on TikTok?

There's been a huge uptick in "Zoom Conference fails" ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it's affected folks from all walks of life — from Jeffrey Toobin of The New Yorker getting caught pleasuring himself on a call to Frances Cogelja, to an N.J. school board member Zoom-calling a group while on the toilet.

Wtf did I just find on TikTok bruh 😩💀 Elizabeth you tripping 😭 why on zoom thooo pic.twitter.com/ePX1hQEMQ9 — lay (@TheRealLayaP) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

But Elizabeth's classroom humiliation has actually been disseminated all over the web to see after it became a viral TikTok sensation. In the clip, it sounds like whatever sounds that are emanating from Elizabeth's account are, well, you listen to it yourself and judge. After her moaning emanates over the speakers, there's a long pause and someone, presumably the teacher asks, "Elizabeth are you all right?"

Afterward, students couldn't believe what they just witnessed and urged their fellow classmate to mute themselves. Some people think that Elizabeth's teacher should've been proactive and just muted her once he realized what was going on.

Article continues below advertisement

The teacher should of muted her now the whole internet knows about this. I cant imagine how embarrassed i would be. — Izzy (@izzy_cover) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

I feel so shitty for her.... like yeah she could’ve waited and i get what people are saying but this the type of shit people kill themself over. — twotter fingers (@lssaburn3r) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

While plenty of people were laughing at the situation, there were also others who seemed genuinely concerned for Elizabeth, whoever she is, as they're worried that it's great social embarrassment like this that leads people to become more withdrawn from society and maybe even harm themselves.

You realise people kill themself over this shit — Music Topics (@musictopics1) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Ngl if she does something to harm herself or even commit I don’t want to hear anyone scream about mental health — J🖤 (@juliaansimbx_) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

While there were some people questioning the validity of the video saying that it's staged, it turns out that multiple TikTok-ers uploaded similar videos from different perspectives which shows the same profile picture and name of the student in question whose mic was on during the zoom class call.

Article continues below advertisement

Ayo is it weird that I got the same this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NeQr8RV13g — Sanji⚡️ (@wavysanji) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Dats tuff. Just mute your mic 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Αxstro 🗿 (@ItsAxstro_) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Some people couldn't understand why Elizabeth didn't just mute her mic if she wasn't going to pay attention in class. Others also didn't understand why she wouldn't shut her computer down.

I feel so bad. — paige (@wantedmoods) January 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement