Meet Ella Bleu Travolta's Uber Famous Parents Were Icons of Their Time Clearly, there's a lot of love within the Travolta family, as Ella has gladly accepted her father's help with her career. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 21 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rising star Ella Bleu Travolta is becoming increasingly famous, thanks to her recent roles in Alicia in Wonderland and Propeller One-Way Night Coach. With two more productions — Black Tides and Nice People — soon to be released, it's clear that Ella will become a Hollywood mainstay.

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However, many people don't realize that the actress has been just at the edges of the spotlight all along! Her parents are both incredibly famous and were Hollywood icons of their time. See who they are, and what they're up to now.

Source: MEGA

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Who are Ella Bleu Travolta's parents?

Ella's famous parents are none other than John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Both are actors, with John best known for cult classics like Grease, Pulp Fiction, and Hairspray. Iconic in her own right, Kelly's most beloved roles were in Jerry Maguire, Twins, and The Cat in the Hat.

The pair met back in 1987 while working on the film The Experts. Although they didn't realize they were meant to be at the time, the actors reconnected in 1990. They got married a year later, and had three children — Ella Bleu, Benjamin, and Jett (who tragically passed away at the age of 16).

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Source: MEGA

What happened to Kelly?

Sadly, Kelly tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 57. She had been secretly battling breast cancer for roughly two years at that point. Kelly's last acting role was in the comedy-drama Off the Rails, which was released in 2021. The movie was well-received, earning Best Feature Film at the City of Angels Film Festival.

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Where is John now?

At the age of 72, John is still working in Hollywood, with his most recent role starring alongside Ella in Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Aside from being an actor, John is also a pilot, author, and Scientologist (Kelly was a Scientologist as well).

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John's career is currently in a comeback phase as the actor, understandably, took a break from the spotlight after his wife's passing. Per Wikipedia, John had said at the time, "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while."

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Ella seems to be close with her family.

Clearly, there's a lot of love within the Travolta family, as Ella has gladly accepted her father's help with her career. The actress took to Instagram to refer to John as "the kindest, most loving, special person I know."

Similarly, Ella posted a photo of Kelly on Instagram, alongside the caption, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful, and loving as you."

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Source: MEGA