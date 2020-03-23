Ella Rumpf Is Fleur Salomé in ‘Freud’ — Wondering Where You Recognize Her From?

If you’re ready to ship Freud and Fleur, you should probably know that their real-life counterparts most likely were not romantically involved. In fact, they reportedly didn’t even meet until 1911, whereas the Netflix series takes place in the 1880s. But hey, we’re not watching the show for historical accuracy, right? We’re watching it for the murder mysteries and possible romantic entanglements!

All eight episodes of Freud are now streaming on Netflix.