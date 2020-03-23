Robert Finster's So Good in 'Freud' You're Going to Want to Learn German

Freud definitely used the drug frequently during that part of his life, but he was hardly an outlier. It was touted as a cure-all for everything from flatulence to tuberculosis. (Just in case it needs to be said, cocaine does not cure these conditions. Please don't try it.)

He wrote letters to his fiancée at the time describing how it felt and it certainly did seem to cure the once shy doctor of his trouble with talking to strangers and general nervousness.