Marina Gregory merely stepped foot inside the newly-refurbished townhouse where The Circle: Brazil is shot, but viewers of the show were immediately smitten.

The Rio de Janeiro-based flight attendant — who wants other users to think that she is a singer — champions a brazenly confident approach to life. In a crucial scene, she claimed that negative comments only make her backside grow bigger — which is how she prefers it to be anyway. So, what else is there to know about Marina?