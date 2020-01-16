We Were Rooting for [SPOILER] to Win 'The Circle' All Along

Wow. Just like that, after three riveting weeks and 12 hour-long episodes, The Circle is over. Our new Netflix 2020 obsession will quickly cement itself as one of the best shows of the decade, and you should run, not walk, to catch up on the season, like, immediately.

If you're reading this, it's too late, as the kids say. You've likely already binged at least a few episodes of The Circle and just NEED to find out who won the title of most popular, as well as the grand prize of $100,000.

For those who want a little refresher, The Circle is basically like if Black Mirror and Big Brother had a baby. It's part social experiment, part competition reality TV, and involves eight people living in the same apartment building but being able to communicate only through a social media app called The Circle.

After several rounds of blocking players and adding new participants, the final eight players become solidified and an alert sounds off to let viewers and contestants know that no one new will be added to the game. "The winner is among you," read all of the many screens littered around The Circle's complex.

Contestants are welcome to catfish and take on the personality of anyone they want, but they have to be strategic about it. At the end of the day, the goal is to be voted most popular, as the person at the bottom of the popularity board risks getting blocked, which is to say, eliminated from the game.

'The Circle' Top 5, Revealed.

With Seaburn Rebecca and Shubham as the final influencer duo team, the two decide to block Adam for "emotional" reasons, which is to say that they feel he's been coming on a bit too strong to Rebecca, and initially, to some of the other girls in the game.

Then comes a round of secret ratings, where everyone must be strategic about rating the other players from favorite to least favorite. The person who comes in first place, Joey, is given the unenviable task of blocking another player in real life. He chooses Sean, not for the fact that she used pictures of someone else to enter the game, but in order to keep his loyalties to the players who had been there since day one and strengthen his allegiance with newcomer Ed.

Ed (and his mother) eventually get blocked, which makes sense since the other players have all been together since the beginning, and we are left with our O.G. Top 5: Rebecca, Chris, Joey, Sammie, and Shubham.

The penultimate episode flips the whole show on its head, as the remaining five players aren't tasked with rating or eliminating each other, but rather get the chance to meet everyone else over dinner. At this point, everyone is who they say they are, except for Rebecca. But dinner isn't where the winner is determined.

Instead, the last episode brings us to a studio stage of sorts, and offers something of a retrospective to the series. We get to see the best moments of each of the Top 5 contestants, and they even bring all of the blocked players back to see who is named the winner.

And while it's not exactly clear how it's determined (rankings and blockings usually correlate directly with the most immediate rating scores), Rebecca comes in fifth place, Chris comes in fourth, Sammie arrives in third place, Shubham lands in second, and Joey takes home the title of most popular and the grand prize of $100,000.