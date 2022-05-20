What Is Ellen Barkin's Net Worth? Details on the 'Animal Kingdom' Star

What Is Ellen Barkin's Net Worth? Details on the 'Animal Kingdom' StarBy Stephanie Harper
May. 20 2022, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
A lot of people are curious to know more about the life and career of Ellen Barkin now that she’s been dragged into the mess of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial.
Ellen certainly isn’t the only celebrity to get pulled into this situation, but a lot of people are focused on the testimony she recently shared during the trial.
Ellen has had a long and noteworthy career as an actress. More recently, she's had a leading role on Animal Kingdom since it first aired in 2016.
So, where does her net worth stand today?
Where does Ellen Barkin‘s net worth stand today?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ellen is currently worth $80 million.
Her breakthrough role was in a 1982's Diner. She went on to appear in 1983's Tender Mercies followed by a number of other notable films, including 1989's Sea of Love with Al Pacino. The '80s was undoubtedly an awesome era for Ellen.
By the time the '90s came around, she earned herself an Emmy Award for the TV movie Before Women Had Wings. And in 1998, she appeared alongside Johnny Depp in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
Another noteworthy role Ellen snagged was Ocean's 13 in 2007. The star-studded cast was a perfect place for her to fit right in.
Here’s what else fans should know about Ellen Barkin's financial situation.
Being an actress has obviously taken Ellen quite far financially, as she has a reported net worth of $80 million. But Ellen also received a $40 million settlement after divorcing her second ex-husband, businessman Ronald Perelman.
She was married to Ronald from 2000 until 2006 when he allegedly “surprised" her with divorce papers and gave her orders to move out of their home, according to The New York Times.
Celebrity Net Worth also notes that after the divorce, Ellen had a jewelry collection valued at around $15 million that included $80,000 emerald and gold cuffs, and a 32-carat apricot diamond ring.