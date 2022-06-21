All Hail Women-Led Sketch Shows — Why Was BBC Three's 'Ellie & Natasia' Delayed for Three Years?

Sociopolitical satire often creeps into their sketches (though it's typically lighthearted).

“Ellie and I aren’t on social media so we’re not fully in the thick of what’s going on, but there are definitely certain trends which become part of the conversation,” Natasia relayed. “It feels like there are endless videos of people talking about how incredible they are. One thing Ellie and I constantly find funny – and we find it funny about ourselves and we do check ourselves – is being overly sincere and taking yourself very seriously.”

It's all about balance with these gals.