The "charming town full of charming people leading charming lives and eating charming food" boasts residents Debra, Debra, and Debra. They're incredibly busy spilling tea and doing absolutely nothing.

Created by, written by, and starring comedic talents Sandy Honig (Isn't It Romantic), Alyssa Stonoha (Miracle Workers), and Mitra Jouhari (Abbott Elementary), Three Busy Debras outrageously spoofs wealthy East Coast suburbia, picking apart its picture-perfect facade of white picket fences and impeccably manicured bushes.