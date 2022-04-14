According to FOX, Elon has previously described himself as an "independent," elaborating by stating that he is "half Democrat, half Republican."

Doing a little more digging back to 2011, Elon spoke at a tech conference hosted by The Atlantic and UC San Diego where he gave a much more concise statement on his political affiliation. "I am somewhere in the middle," he explained at the time, describing his beliefs as "socially liberal and fiscally conservative."