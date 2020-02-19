YouTuber Elsy Guevara Revealed in Teary YouTube Video That She's Expecting

Popular YouTuber and OOTD Fash creator Elsy Guevara revealed in a heartfelt video that she's expecting. The video is currently trending on YouTube, and everyone is taking to the comments to congratulate the 22-year-old on her "Baby E" and offer words of encouragement.

Of course, this exciting news comes with some questions, such as who the baby's father is and when she's due. Here's what we know about her pregnancy so far.