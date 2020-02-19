We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
YouTuber Elsy Guevara Revealed in Teary YouTube Video That She's Expecting

Popular YouTuber and OOTD Fash creator Elsy Guevara revealed in a heartfelt video that she's expecting. The video is currently trending on YouTube, and everyone is taking to the comments to congratulate the 22-year-old on her "Baby E" and offer words of encouragement.

Of course, this exciting news comes with some questions, such as who the baby's father is and when she's due. Here's what we know about her pregnancy so far.

Who is Elsy's boyfriend?

Despite announcing her pregnancy, Elsy didn't reveal who the baby's father is. She's been very private about her personal life, as there are no photos on social media with any significant other — past or present — so it's possible she would still like to keep her relationship private, especially while she's navigating the pregnancy.

However, in the video, Elsy only referred to her partner as "the baby's father," so it's also possible that they're not actually together, even though he's fathering her child.