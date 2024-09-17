Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Elsy Guevara Shares Jet Ski Accident Update, Reveals Scars "I already knew from that moment that something was wrong because instantly I was in pain." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 17 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/YouTube

After a scary jet ski accident, influencers Elsy Guevara and Jackie Otero are both sharing their side of the story. On August 9, 2024, Elsy and Jackie were riding a jet ski together at Lake Perris, Calif., when Elsy had to be rushed to the hospital after following off the watercraft.

In an hour-long YouTube video posted almost a month after the accident, Jackie, who was joined by her sisters, finally tells her followers wha happened, and how her day at the lake almost turned tragic.

Source: YouTube

What happened to Elsy Guevara? She had to have major surgery following a jet ski accident in August 2024.

Elsy detailed the accident on YouTube, which started when Elsy and Jackie went on a jet ski ride together. Elsy alleges that Jackie did not have the safety key inserted, which was her first red flag. She then went on to say that she told Jackie to stop the jet ski while she adjusted her life jacket, but Jackie accelerated instead.

"When that happened, the water pressure that comes out the jet ski, it went straight to my abdominal area, and as soon as it hit me I just started crying and screaming," Elsy explained. "I already knew from that moment that something was wrong because instantly I was in pain."

Elsy ended up being taken by ambulance to the hospital because she was losing too much blood. Elsy had surgery shortly after and suffered a ruptured ovary and fallopian tube. Following the accident, Jackie denied driving the jet ski when initially asked, but ultimately, she was arrested for use of a watercraft while under the influence and providing false identification to the police officer.

Despite the accident, Elsy is grateful her injury was not worse and warns her followers to be careful when riding jet skis. "I'm just happy I am here and I am able to film this video and I'm here physically," she said.

Jackie Otero revealed she had only driven a jet ski once before the accident.

In Jackie's video, which was released a couple of days after Elsy's video, Jackie — who was invited by a mutual friend and had never met Elsy before — detailed the incident and revealed she had only driven a jet ski once before. According to Jackie, she did not hear Elsy ask her to stop while she fixed her life jacket due to the surrounding noise. She also denied that she told Elsy she was fine after she fell off.

Source: YouTube

Jackie went on to share screenshots of texts she sent to Elsy and to their mutual friends, to dispute Elsy's claims that she never reached out following the accident. "We all make mistakes, and we learn from it," Jackie said. "Like, it's literally, genuinely an accident. Everybody thinks I did this intentionally... if I had known any of this was going to happen, I wouldn't have gone to LA at all. This genuinely could have happened to anyone."