People Share the Worst Email Mistakes They've Ever Made

I've never been to Nando's chicken because it's in the UK, but I've heard tale of its deliciousness, so I can't help but think that if I was one of the 2,200 people who received this email, sure, I would initially be confused, but then I would get it. If I'd sent that, though, I'd be humiliated. Because you can't just leave it! You have to follow it up with, "Um, sorry all, just really excited about some chicken."