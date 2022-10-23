Emilie Ullerup Has Been Married for Four Years — Who Is Her Husband?

If you’re a fan of shows like Sanctuary and Chesapeake Shores, chances are you know Emilie Ullerup. The Danish-born actress is best known for her roles in both shows, but her first role was actually in the 2006 Battlestar Galactica series, playing the character Julia Brynn.

Her role as Ashley Magnus in the television series Sanctuary lasted two seasons with the show ultimately canceled in 2012. Four years later, Ullerup was then cast as Bree O’Brien in the Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores.