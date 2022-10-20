Meet 'Love During Lockup' Season 2 Couple Emily and Dauri (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Dauri is serving time for first degree armed robbery and charges involving a carjacking. Right now in Love During Lockup, Dauri has served six years in prison. It's unclear how much time he has left, but Dauri's crime for which he was originally arrested happened back in 2016.

Regardless, Emily seems determined to make things work. Even if that also means dealing with Dauri's infidelity while he's still behind bars.

Watch Love During Lockup on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.