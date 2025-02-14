'Love Is Blind Argentina': The Disturbing Events That Led to Emily and Santiago's Breakup 'Love Is Blind Argentina' star Emily Ceco has spoke openly about the disturbing events that led to her split from Santiago Martínez. By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 14 2025, 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic abuse and violence. The inaugural season of Love Is Blind: Argentina wrapped up in November 2024, with three couples walking down the aisle. Among those who said "I do" were Emily Ceco and Santiago Martínez — but it seems their happily ever after has come to an end.

In February 2025, Emily revealed that she and Santiago were no longer together. So, what went wrong? Why did they break up? Here's everything you need to know so far.

Why did Emily and Santiago from 'Love Is Blind: Argentina' break up?

On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, Emily Ceco appeared on Bondi Live, where she courageously shared the painful details of her breakup with Santiago Martínez. She accused him of domestic abuse, revealing a severe black eye as evidence of the violence. Emily spoke openly about the disturbing events that led to their split, describing how Martínez verbally abused and brutally beat her. The situation escalated to the point where she felt forced to flee their home for safety.

Emily shared that she and Martínez had planned to marry again, this time in a church. Her family even arranged a Bachelorette party for her, which Martínez seemed fine with. The night included attending Sex, an interactive play exploring sexuality and consensually "pushing limits."

However, things took a dark turn when Martínez's behavior changed. When Emily went to pick him up from a friend's house, he was distant and refused to speak to her. Once they returned home, Emily attempted to hug her then-husband, but that's when the situation escalated. Martínez allegedly began to insult her, expressing his anger over her involvement in the play and her interactions with the actors.

Emily recalled reaching for her phone to call her mom and let her know she'd be spending the night there, but Martínez allegedly grabbed the phone from her hands, saying, "You're not going anywhere." She then went to their bedroom to pack some of her belongings, but that's when Martínez allegedly began hitting her from behind. Emily told him to stop, but he reportedly called her a "b---h" and struck her several more times.

As she tried to leave the room, Martínez allegedly pushed her onto the bed and started choking her. During the interview, Emily showed the marks on her arms and the bruise on her left eye, evidence of the abuse she endured. Emily said she pleaded with him again to let her go, adding that she started hitting him back to get him away from her. He then said, "You're hitting me, you b---h. You weren't crying two hours ago, so cry now."

She recounted pushing Martínez off and kicking him in the groin, but he allegedly threw himself at her, covered her mouth, and started choking her again. Emily said she bit Martínez's hand, and that's when he pushed her against their bed and started repeatedly hitting her.

When she managed to break free slightly, Emily said she spat on him in self-defense. In response, he allegedly insulted her once more and, while continuing to hit her, Martínez reportedly spat on Emily. Emily later recalled that when Martínez realized their neighbors could hear her screams, he went to get ice for her bruised eye and told her to calm down, assuring her that the bruising would fade in a few days.

Emily shared that, after the incident, Martínez seemingly wouldn't let her leave the house. She explained that, out of fear, he manipulated her into believing she would stay, forgive him, and never report what had happened. Despite the pain she was in from the blows to her face, Emily said Martínez continuously tried to downplay the severity of the situation and repeatedly begged for her forgiveness.

One afternoon, when Martínez stepped out to take out the trash, Emily asked her sister for help, showing her the bruises on her face. Emily asked for a car, and when she finally found a chance, she left the house. Emily went and stayed at her sister's house, but soon after, she began receiving messages from Martínez, who accused her of leaving with someone else.

He even told her that, despite their breakup, they still had to honor commitments they had made together with certain brands. Emily reluctantly agreed, but her sister forbade her from having any further contact with him and took away her phone. Since then, Emily reported Martínez for domestic violence and was granted a restraining order. She also blocked him on all social media platforms.