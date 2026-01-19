Emily Bader Is at the Center of Some Steamy Co-Worker Romance Rumors — Are They True? Emily and Tom are the world's favorite 'PWMOV' ship. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 19 2026, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are a few situations that make building a relationship difficult. There's when you're just off a painful relationship with someone else and still unpacking old wounds; there's when you have just had a major life event making you feel unstable; and then, of course, there's being a celebrity and having all and sundry speculate about who you're dating. It's a pretty niche challenge, but it's definitely an omnipresent issue for celebrities trying to date.

Article continues below advertisement

Especially if, like with People We Meet on Vacation co-stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, people really, really want you to date your coworkers. It can be difficult to ignore the circus and focus on your new relationship. So, with all that said, rumors have been painting Emily and Tom into a romantic box for months. Is there any truth to them? Here's what we know about who Emily's dating.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Emily Bader dating?

Sorry, internet. We hate to be the ones to break the bad news. But Emily and Tom are not dating. Despite rumors suggesting that they were in love, and plenty of physical evidence of the two being insufferably adorable together during mutual appearances, they're just really good friends. And they have really convincing chemistry.

As it turns out, Emily might be dating a different kind of coworker: her photographer. On her Instagram, she has her photographer, Martin Taube, tagged in several photos. And they look pretty cozy together.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear how long this relationship has been going on, but it's pretty adorable. Emily's glowing these days, and while not much is known about Martin, we're happy if she's happy. So, that begs the question: Is Tom dating anyone?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tom Blyth dating, if not Emily Bader?

While Emily and Tom aren't an item, Tom has his own slice of heaven in the form of Daniela Norman, according to Cosmopolitan. Tom and Daniela went public sometime in late 2025, and they're pretty stinking adorable together, too.

So, why are people so insistent about imagining Tom and Emily together? It probably has something to do with the enthusiastic world of "shipping." And no, there aren't boats involved.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Urban Dictionary, if you "ship" two people, "You either want them to become an item, kiss or enter into a romantic/sexual relationship or all of the above. usually when you ship someone, you smile when they interact somehow or become extremely giddy when they do something together." "Shipping" is just the act of wishing them together.

Source: MEGA