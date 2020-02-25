We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-25-at-112053-am-1582647723437.png
Source: Instagram

Emily Bass on 'The Voice' Is Talented, but Young — What Did the Judges Think?

By

If you're a loyal fan of The Voice, then you were likely simultaneously heartbroken and delighted by a contestant named Emily Bass, a young teenager whose blind audition aired on Feb. 24. Because although she did not make it to the next phase of the competition, Emily's performance was definitely a memorable one.

Emily sang a respectable cover of Justin Beiber's "Love Yourself" on the Season 18 premiere. Unfortunately, she didn't quite have that "wow" factor the judges were looking for — because none of them ended up spinning their chairs around to claim her as a member of their team.