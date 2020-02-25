Emily Bass on 'The Voice' Is Talented, but Young — What Did the Judges Think?

Emily sang "Blank Space" during the blind audition phase of The Voice. None of the judges ended up turning around their chairs for her that time. They did, however, encourage her to come back and try again.

When Emily finished her 2020 blind audition — again, without any of the judges turning around — John didn't seem to recognize her at first, and asked the contestant what her name was. "My name is Emily Bass. I was here last season and I drew you guys," she answered. "Oh my goodness, I remember that," John said.

"I do too," Kelly Clarkson chimed in.