Grandpa-To-Be Eminem Reveals Daughter Hailie's Pregnancy in Emotional Music Video

In a video of Hailie's pregnancy announcement, Eminem's emotional and stunned response is enough to inspire a few tears.

Hailie Jade Scott is the spitting image of her famous father Marshall Mathers, whom the world knows as Eminem. Now, their family is growing after Hailie recently announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Evan McClintock.

Yet it was Eminem's revelation of the news that stirred the most response. And that's because, quite frankly, his revelation was adorable and heartwarming in a way that Eminem usually isn't. Here's the adorable announcement that had the world grabbing for the tissues.

Eminem reveals daughter Hailie's pregnancy in an emotional music video.

Ever since she was a baby, Hailie has been in the public eye to some degree. Eminem has often featured her and her mom, his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, in his rap songs. Yet despite the turmoil Eminem often raps about, his relationship with Hailie has remained strong through the years.

So it's no surprise to learn that he received a sweet and thoughtful surprise when Hailie told him he was going to be a grandfather. She presented him with a gift, which turned out to be a Detroit Lions jersey with the word "grandpa" written on the back and a sonogram. In a video of her announcement, Eminem's emotional and stunned response is enough to inspire a few tears.

But the heartwarming news didn't stop there. Eminem went so far as to make a music video featuring that announcement as he shared the news with the world. And it's a music video that speaks to the hearts of parents everywhere. The music video for "Temporary" contains pictures and clips from Hailie's childhood as the proud father revisits the years that have flown by before his little girl announced she would herself be a mom.

The song is about things Eminem worries he might have died someday without telling Hailie, so he suggests that he's getting it out all out now.

The song starts, "A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here. So this song is for Hailie for when that day comes." With the heart-wrenching lyrics juxtaposed over the sweet memories of Hailie's childhood and then her big announcement, it's an instant tear-jerker.

Eminem's comeback has been nothing short of breathtaking.

Of course, becoming a grandfather isn't Eminem's only major recent life journey. He's also staging a breathtaking comeback.

In the era when stars are falling to controversy and scandal left and right, such as rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and his friends, Eminem has managed to stay fairly steadfast as a titan in the industry. While a few scandals have dogged the rapper here and there, he has mostly stayed outside of the worst of it.

This year, he released a new album that was met with mixed responses. Older fans already knew what to expect from Eminem's music and welcomed the return. Newer fans were flabbergasted at the fact that the rapper seems unphased by political correctness and is often happy to trample directly into controversial subjects, such as the aforementioned Diddy scandal.

