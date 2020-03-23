18-Year-Old Emma Chamberlain Bought a West Hollywood Mansion, and We're All Jealous

18-Year-Old Emma Chamberlain Bought a West Hollywood Mansion, and We're All JealousBy Lizzy Rosenberg
By now, you've most likely heard of 18-year-old YouTube star and internet sensation, Emma Chamberlain — she's been featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan, is a regular Paris Fashion Week attendee, and started her own coffee company at the end of 2019. Emma is truly living the Gen Z dream, and has accomplished more in the last three years than I ever will.
From snagging countless brand deals to garnering almost nine million Instagram followers and starting her own coffee empire, it comes as no surprise that the young celeb has saved up quite a bit of cash. In fact, Emma Chamberlain just bought a new house in West Hollywood, and it's seriously gorgeous. Let's take a look, and try to conceal our jealousy as best we possibly can.
Emma Chamberlain bought a $4 million West Hollywood mansion.
While many of us adults are paying monthly rent for teeny tiny apartments, teenager Emma just bought a $4 million modern mansion in West Hollywood, which happens to be the former home of cannabis entrepreneur, Andrew Modlin, according to Dirt, and trust me, it's nothing short of fabulous. After walking through a walled and gated entrance lined with high-end cameras for security, there's a front yard, a pebble garden, and a two-car garage.
After entering through the front door, you glide through the "open-concept living area," per Dirt, and pass by a floating staircase, through a fancy dining area, a super modern kitchen (perfect for Cooking With Emma segments, of course!) and a living area with a next-level fireplace, which the kitties are guaranteed to love.
There are four bedrooms, with one downstairs and three upstairs. Each have en-suite bathrooms and walk in closets, and one has a built-in library. The master overlooks the backyard, which is — by far — the best part. In the back, there's a private courtyard, a built-in grill, a pool with inset spa, a concrete cabana with an outdoor fireplace and a secluded lounge area. The house is concrete with enormous windows and a ton of natural light. Check out photos in the tweet below.
What is Emma Chamberlain's net worth?
It's hard to say what Emma's exact net worth is at this point, but between landing a slew of major brand deals from Hollister and Louis Vuitton to Calvin Klein, and purchasing a huge house, it's safe to say she has quite a bit of cash. Bugle24 estimates Emma's total net worth to be between $3 million and $5 million.
However, based on the price of her $3.9 million house, it looks like she might be worth much more than that... stay tuned.
Emma Chamberlain's fans are cheering her on endlessly.
Emma stans are living for her success right now — while it may seem "unfair" to older generations that an 18-year-old is living a life of luxury after gaining internet fame, it's safe to say she's done all of the work to get there. Check out what Emma's supportive fans have to say about her success.
Our kween, lord, and savior, Emma Chamberlain, is slaying the game right now. Clearly, she is living out all of our wildest home-owning dreams.
More from Distractify:
Some People Think That James Charles Has Butt Implants After He Posted a Thirst Trap on Instagram
Emma Chamberlain Is Imperfectly Perfect, and That’s Why She’s a YouTube Star
Did James Charles Just Shade Fellow YouTuber Emma Chamberlain?