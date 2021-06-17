Emma Chamberlain Has Sold Her House, and She's Moving to a More "Relaxed Area"

For years, Emma Chamberlain has been one of YouTube's "It" girls, and the 20-year-old has turned her quirky-yet-relatable vlogging style into a lucrative career.

The California native first went viral in the summer of 2017, when she posted a bargain haul video entitled, "We All Owe the Dollar Store an Apology."

Fast-forward to 2021, and Emma has 10.3 million subscribers, more than 1.3 billion overall views, a successful subscription coffee company, a Cosmopolitan cover under her belt, and she's a homeowner two times over.