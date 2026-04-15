Who Is Emma Grede Married to and What Does He Think About Her "Three-Hour Mom" Comments? Always keeping her eye on the prize, Emma worked with Jens first before they started dating in 2008. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 15 2026, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There is no denying that Emma Grede is highly successful in every aspect of her life. The entrepreneur runs four major companies, has a hand in various other businesses, is married, and has four children. Now, she can add the title of "author" to her portfolio, as she's written a book titled Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life.

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While no one is arguing that Emma seems to have it all figured out, people are starting to question her methods. A recent "three-hour mom" comment has the businesswoman in hot water with her fans. Now, people want to know who Emma is married to, what he thinks about her secrets to success, and if he's a "three-hour" parent too.

Source: MEGA

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Who is Emma Grede married to?

Emma married Jens Grede in 2012, and the two are known as a power couple within the world of millionaires. Jens is also an entrepreneur who co-owns many of Emma's companies, including the Kim Kardashian-led SKIMS. Jens and Emma met through work in the fashion industry in 2006. Always keeping her eye on the prize, Emma worked with Jens first before they started dating in 2008. She knows to get that paper before the ring!

Shortly after getting married, Emma and Jens became parents to Grey, followed by Lola, and twins Lake and Rafferty. The family lives in Bel-Air, Calif., where the husband and wife team run their various companies.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @emmagrede

Emma's "three-hour mom" comment is controversial.

While promoting her book, Emma verbalized her parenting strategy. She explained that it's impossible to do everything at once, so she manages her time in such a way that she can focus on both business and motherhood. Regarding the latter, the entrepreneur explained that she spends "high-impact" time with her children for three hours a day on weekends, rather than low-quality engagement on a constant basis.

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She expressed that it was about quality over quantity, and the designated time with her children helps the businesswoman avoid burnout and allows her to focus on herself and her career as well as her family. When the inevitable backlash hit, Emma wasn't surprised. Per Today, the author expressed, "I think that what happens is that we're held to such an impossible standard both as parents but also as businesswomen."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @emmagrede

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The power couple are doubling down.

While Jens hasn't explicitly commented on Emma's statements, there are clues that lead us to believe he has a similar perspective. The duo works together on their various businesses, so it stands to reason that they have similar work methods.

Furthermore, when Emma was elaborating on her "three-hour mom" strategy, she didn't mention that her kids spend the rest of their time with their dad. On the contrary, Emma said she's fostering independence within her children by allowing them to entertain themselves.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @emmagrede