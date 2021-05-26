Emmy Rossum and Her Husband Sam Esmail Have Welcomed Their First Child Together

Following months of keeping it hidden, Emmy Rossum recently revealed that she gave birth to a daughter on the morning of May 24. “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she wrote in the caption to an Instagram post with photos from her pregnancy. Now that the baby has been born, many are hoping to learn more about Emmy's husband, Sam Esmail .

Who is Emmy Rossum's husband?

Emmy is married to Sam Esmail, who is best known as the creator of the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot, which ran for 4 seasons on USA. Sam also runs a production company and was responsible for directing both seasons of the Amazon series Homecoming, which starred Julia Roberts and Janelle Monáe. Although he doesn't have a ton of roles on screen, Sam has become well-known behind the scenes in Hollywood.

Sam and Emmy got engaged after two years of dating in 2015 and were married in 2017. Although they appear to have a loving relationship, Emmy has opened up about the difficulties of balancing their work lives with their relationship. “We are both equally committed to our art, as we always have been, and to each other,” she told Extra in September of 2017 when they were managing a long-distance relationship.

“We text multiple times a day, all day long, send little videos back and forth on set, try to share as much of our lives as we can so we don’t feel that disconnect," she continued. "There are times that that happens and that’s tricky. But I think that we love each other and we were lucky enough to find each other and get married and we’ll hopefully be together for many, many years and forever. So, you know, just commit to each other and commit to communication. I just feel lucky and happy.”