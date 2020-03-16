Here's Proof That the English Language Is Super Hard and Makes No Sense

Every language has its quirks and exceptions to the rule, but English has way more exceptions than rules.

Austin-tatious cites this so-called rule, which has been the bane of my existence ever since I lost the fourth-grade spelling bee on the word "ancient" because I only thought about the first part of it: "I before E, except after C and when sounding like A as in neighbor and weigh, and on weekends, and holidays, and all throughout May, and you'll always be wrong no matter WHAT you say!"

I hate that rule.