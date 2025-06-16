Eric Dane Said His Health Struggles Are "Sobering" After Months of Testing Eric Dane opened up about his health diagnosis. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 16 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether you know him as "McSteamy" from Grey's Anatomy or as Nate's dad in HBO Max's Euphoria, Eric Dane has been around the block and then some as an actor. So when he opened up about his health and diagnosis, multiple generations of fans were worried about the actor and what his diagnosis means for his future in television.

Article continues below advertisement

In a June 2025 interview with Good Morning America, Dane shared his health struggles while continuing to film multiple TV shows. He also revealed that he has lost movement in one of his arms due to his diagnosis. With no announcement of plans to leave Euphoria, Dane is also one of the stars of Prime Video's Countdown.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane gave a health update.

According to his Good Morning America interview, Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS. He revealed that although the left side of his body is still working, his right arm has stopped functioning. He also shared that he believes his left arm is not far behind in losing full function.

"I feel like maybe a couple, few more months and I won't have my left hand either," he said. "It's sobering." In April 2025, Dane opened up to People about his diagnosis. At the time, he shared that he was returning to work on Euphoria, and that he wanted privacy for himself and his family as they navigated his diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

During his Good Morning America interview with Diane Sawyer, Dane said that he had undergone testing and saw multiple specialists before he was finally formally diagnosed with ALS. But he shared that he is up for the battle that ALS presents. "In my heart, I don't feel like this is the end for me," he said. "I'm fighting as much as I can. There's so much about it that's out of my control."

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane isn't the only celebrity to open up about having ALS.

Other celebrities have shared their own diagnosis when it comes to living with ALS. John Driskell Hopkins from the Zac Brown Band announced his diagnosis in 2022 on Instagram and continued to share updates on social media. Former NFL player Steve Gleason was also diagnosed with ALS. Probably most famously, Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS affects nerve cells in both the spinal cord and brain. It can progress to affect different parts of the body and even affect speech for some. As nerve cells die, the muscles get weaker. Some individuals with an ALS diagnosis also go on to receive a dementia diagnosis later in life.