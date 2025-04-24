Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael Has Died After a Battle With ALS The former Super Bowl champion was diagnosed with ALS. By Joseph Allen Published April 24 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: X/@ChicagoBears

The 1986 Chicago Bears are widely regarded as one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL, and Steve "Mongo" McMichael was a key part of that team. Now, following the news that Steve died at the age of 67, many are looking back at his remarkable legacy both on and off the field.

Even as many Bears fans recall Steve's 1986 run to the Super Bowl, they also want to know more about the exact circumstances surrounding Steve's death. Here's what we know.

What was Steve McMichael's cause of death?

Steve's family confirmed on the evening of April 23 that Steve had died following a battle with ALS. Steve first revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease in 2021, and three years later, he celebrated his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Reports suggested that Steve had struggled with infections and had been admitted to the hospital more frequently in recent years as his disease worsened.

Steve's death came just hours after the family announced that he was moving to hospice care and being removed from his ventilator. ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and gradually reduces the use of various parts of the body before eventually resulting in death.

Steve McMichael helped the Bears win their only championship.

The 1986 Chicago Bears team remains one of the most famous in the history of the NFL, and Steve was a three-time all-pro at defensive tackle with the team after first signing with them in 1981. He first started for the team in 1983 and ultimately played with them for 13 seasons after he was released from the New England Patriots in 1980. He recorded a single sack against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, helping the team win the game.

A one-of-a-kind personality and Hall of Fame player. Mongo will never be forgotten. 💙 pic.twitter.com/PwVpER1cmH — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 24, 2025 Source: Twitter/@ChicagoBears

Steve went to the Green Bay Packers for a single season in 1994 before he ultimately retired from the NFL, but not from life in public. Steve briefly appeared as a wrestler for WWF before he went on to wrestle and commentate for World Championship Wrestling for five years. He also made a run for mayor of the town of Romeoville in 2001 and coached the indoor football team the Chicago Slaughter.

Steve's death is being memorialized on social media as well. "A one-of-a-kind personality and Hall of Fame player. Mongo will never be forgotten," the Chicago Bears X account wrote alongside a video tribute to him. "A great player. A massive presence. As a lifelong Lions fan, I tip my hat to one of the greats. He used to eat us up on a regular basis. RIP to a great one," another person added.