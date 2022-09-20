Eric From 'Love It or List It' Says He May Be on TV Again Soon (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Love It or List It have been waiting for contractor Eric Eremita to make his return to the HGTV series. And, while that probably won't ever happen, Eric might actually get his own show. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about life after he left Love It or List It, what he's doing now, and what's next for him.
Spoiler alert: Eric has so much going on that it's almost hard to keep up. But he isn't ready to just fade into obscurity now that he's no longer on HGTV. He left the show in 2020, which he explained was partly because he was tired of filming for long periods of time away from his family.
And his fans have remained dedicated to him on social media, waiting to see what else he has planned. You might see him on television again if he has anything to say about it.
Eric from 'Love It or List It' is making a new show.
Eric revealed to Distractify that he is not only ready to be back on television and share his talents as a designer and contractor with the world, but it will be in a show of his own. The working title is Homeboys, with a subtitle of Home at Last. Eric explained to us that he is currently shopping around the reality show, which he describes as more of a docuseries.
The goal of the show is to help people renovate the home they live in so they can remain in their neighborhood without the need to move into an entirely new house.
"What Home at Last means is that it's [for] people who live in a small town," Eric explained. "They love the neighborhood, but they don't love their house. With my help, and the help of me and Conrad [Eric's protégé], we're turning their house into their dream home without ever leaving."
Homeboys hasn't found a "home" of its own just yet. But Eric told us that the show is still in the works and he hopes to see it picked up by a network soon.
'Love It or List It' contractor Eric is also writing a book.
While Eric's fans wait for Homeboys, they can also look forward to the release of Eric's upcoming book called House of 13. The book is about how many of the important events in Eric's life have been connected to the number 13, including the date he woke up in recovery from COVID-19 on April 13, 2020.
He also explained that Philippians 4:13 in the Bible, which says "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," is of significance to him.
And eagle-eyed Love It or List It viewers noticed his tape measure on the show always had a heart with the number 13 in it, which is in reference to Eric's wedding anniversary.
Eric added that he expects his book to be released in the spring of 2023. Perhaps on the 13th of April or May? Right now, that's uncertain. But Eric's career after Love it or List It is just getting started.