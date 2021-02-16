Are Erica and Kendal Still Together After 'Temptation Island' Season 3?

The four couples featured on each season of the USA reality series have, for one reason or another, gotten to a point in their relationships where there need to be big changes. While figuring out if they should stay together or split, they're living on an island with a slew of eligible singles.

While some people who have major differences with their significant other either choose to break up or to work on bridging the divide, Temptation Island offers another solution.

One of the couples featured on Season 3 of the experimental series is Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland . Are the two still together?

Over the course of the season, the unhappy couples will (separately) explore other connections to decide if they should get back out into the dating world or if they're better off in their current romance.

Will the two decide to work on their relationship, or will they go their separate ways?

She wants to go to Temptation Island to get engaged, while Kendal wants to see if there's anything (or anyone) else out there.

But, just because Erica thinks that Kendal is "the one" doesn't mean she thinks that their romance is perfect. She notices Kendal's hesitation, and she feels like she's not a priority in his life.

Kendal, an entrepreneur, wants someone to keep up with him both workwise and relationship-wise, and he's not confident that Erica is definitely that person.

According to their joint Temptation Island bio, the couple had been together for two-and-a-half years before going to Hawaii to film the show. Erica who was 24 at the time of filming, is confident that Kendal is "the one," but he doesn't exactly feel the same way.

While some past couples on the show struggle to find common ground after instances of infidelity or dishonesty, Erica and Kendal are really differing on their plans for their relationship.

Are Erica and Kendal still together from 'Temptation Island' Season 3?

Until Season 3 officially concludes, don't expect to see any explicit confirmation about where things stand between the four couples. Like contestants on previous seasons, the Season 3 cast isn't going to spoil the outcome of the show on purpose.

However, there have been some clues on Instagram that seem to suggest that the two parted ways. In addition to not posting together (which is commonplace for the contestants so they don't spoil the season), Kendal posted a cryptic photo on Instagram in December of 2020. He marked his location as "At Peace," but it was his caption that got his followers wondering. "Sometimes you have to let the rain come to see if the foundation is weak," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Because Season 3 of the hit reality show filmed in the fall of 2020, some wondered if Kendal's photo was posted shortly after he came back from Hawaii. He also did respond to several commenters about how dramatic the season was going to be. When one told Kendal that he "better not see" him crying, the businessman hinted that the show might be emotional for him. "lol maybe you never know," he responded.

Article continues below advertisement

A few days after Kendal's post, Erica shared one on her feed that also teased a breakup. She shared two solo shots from Los Angeles about cutting ties with people. "Revoking people's access to me is my favorite flex," she wrote in the caption. Like her (maybe former) beau, Erica also commented on the emotions of the show. "Tequila and tears all Season 3," she wrote in response to one fan.