Gospel Stars Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years Married With Vow Renewal "Because why would you not celebrate 25 years of staying together?" By Tatayana Yomary Updated May 20 2026, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

We live in a time where marriages typically do not go the distance. Between celebrities and everyday people, separating left and right, it’s easy to see why some folks are sour about the topic of marriage. Not to mention, with various marriages crumbling due to infidelity or financial factors, it’s refreshing to see a couple stand the test of time, similar to how our parents and grandparents did.

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Ushering in the celebration of marriage and long-lasting unions is none other than Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell. Erica, who’s known as one-half of the Gospel singing duo Mary Mary, has just celebrated 25 years of marriage with her hubby, Warryn. And with a marriage hitting that milestone, fans believe that their relationship stretched far beyond that time period. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Erica and Warryn Campbell’s relationship timeline.

Source: Instagram

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Erica and Warryn Campbell first met in 1995.

According to an interview with TV One TV, Erica shared that she first met Warryn in 1995 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater, where she was performing in a play. Interestingly, Warryn admitted that he was attending a show at the theater with another woman.

Warryn said that once he laid eyes on Erica as she graced the stage, he was smitten. “The play was running for two weeks, and I came back to the play without that girl,” Warryn said. “I made it a point to meet [Erica] and she just kind of blew me off. But the guy that introduced me to her — I was talking about her a lot—said that he had her pager number. He paged her, and he had [Erica] and her sister, Tina, come out to my mother’s house to work on music. And that’s how we met.”

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The pair tied the knot in 2001 after dating for a few years.

It’s apparent that Warryn was in love with Erica, and of course, her feelings aligned. The pair went on to get married in 2001. And while the pair had high hopes for their marriage, they went through their struggles like any couple.

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Per Music Base Africa, Erica shared that the couple almost called their relationship quits. The cause? Warryn had cheated on Erica. That said, instead of ending the marriage, the pair decided to work things out. The site shares that the couple went through rigorous counseling and pledged to have honest communication with one another. They also share three kids: Krista, Warryn III, and Zaya.

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Erica and Warryn Campbell renewed their vows on May 16, 2026.

Love is a beautiful thing! After spending 25 years together through thick and thin, the Campbells have decided to celebrate their journey with a lavish vow renewal. Per People, the couple had the ceremony at the California Worship Center in San Fernando Valley, Calif, which was attended by 600 guests. Famous names like Stevie Wonder, Byrd Miles, Joi Starr, and more witnessed the pair celebrate their love. In fact, PJ Morton surprised the couple with his attendance.

"Because why would you not celebrate 25 years of staying together?" Erica told the outlet. "When you have gone through sickness and health, better and worse, and all the beauty and battles that come with choosing a love like this, what remains after the storms of life is something truly beautiful and unshakable."

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