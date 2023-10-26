Home > Entertainment Erik Jensen's Family Is Supporting Him Through His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Following the news that former 'Walking Dead' star Erik Jensen had been diagnosed with cancer, many wanted to learn more about his daughter. By Joseph Allen Oct. 26 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ejensen123

Erik's daughter is 13 years old and named Sadie, and his wife is Jessica Blank, an actor, writer, and director who frequently collaborates with Erik.

Erik's family is raising money to help pay for his medical care.

Anyone who remembers the shocking death of Chadwick Boseman knows how devastating colon cancer can be. Now, actor Erik Jensen, who has been on shows like The Walking Dead and Mr. Robot, has announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Erik's family announced the diagnosis in a GoFundMe post, saying that the diagnosis comes just a year and a half after Erik survived a brain aneurysm. Following the diagnosis, though, many want to learn more about Erik's family, including who his daughter is.

Who is Erik Jensen's daughter?

Erik Jensen has a 13-year-old daughter named Sadie. Other than her name and age, though, not much is known about her. Given that she's just 13 years old, it makes sense that there would be little publicly available information about her. Regardless of who she is or may become, though, it's safe to say that she doesn't want to lose her father at such a young age.

“The cancer has metastasized to his liver, but Erik is young and strong (cutting a film during chemo, working full-time as a director and writer throughout) and his doctors think they have a shot at shrinking the tumors enough to do two very major surgeries and get them all out,” Erik's family wrote on his GoFundMe page. “He can make it through this. But Erik and his family are in for the fight of their lives, and they need your support."

Who is Erik Jensen's wife?

Erik's wife, Jessica Blank, is an actor, writer, and director as well. She has appeared on everything from Blue Bloods to Elementary. She also appeared in Slender Man among other film credits. She and Erik collaborate with one another professionally on a regular basis. Although Erik and Jessica are both working actors, it's clear that they don't necessarily have the means to pay for Erik's treatment.

Erik's cancer diagnosis may be survivable.

As his GoFundMe page says, Erik's colon cancer may be something he can survive, but he'll need to get two major surgeries in order for that to be possible. Colon cancer is the third most common kind of cancer in the world, after breast cancer and lung cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that adults over the age of 45 get regular colon screenings.

Symptoms of colon cancer include a change in bowel movements, increased diarrhea, rectal bleeding, unexpected weight loss, dark stools, excess exhaustion, and cramping. Anyone who is experiencing those symptoms should seek medical attention.