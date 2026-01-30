Erika Kirk's Quest to Get on a Reality Television Show Included an 'Amazing Race' Audition "Give them the cleavage." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 30 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There are a lot of versions of Erika Kirk, many of which are available online. In 2011, she was crowned Miss Arizona USA. She told Arizona Foothills Magazine that pageants were just a way to be more involved in her community. "My mom used to take us to soup kitchens and constantly said we needed to share our blessings with others," she said. "When I learned that by competing I could touch more people, further my causes, I knew it was a chance to make a greater impact."

The following year, Erika was in Las Vegas starring in an Emerson Drive music video. Seven years after this adventure, Erika found herself on Season 3 of the Bravo reality show Summer House. In an Instagram post, Erika claimed she turned down a permanent spot on the show so she could finish law school. A few years earlier, Erika auditioned for The Amazing Race. Was that for a good cause? Let's get into it.

Erika Kirk and her ex-boyfriend auditioned for 'The Amazing Race' in 2014.

A video of Erika's 2014 audition for The Amazing Race has resurfaced and is making the rounds online. In it, the then-26-year-old is trying out with her ex-boyfriend, JT Massey, who she says is her "favorite human" in this Arizona Foothills Magazine profile. The audition is a little more than 15 minutes long and introduces the world to yet another version of Erika.

JT is from Chattanooga, Tenn., and was 25 when this audition was filmed. He was playing baseball for the Colorado Rockies. Erika didn't say what she was doing at the time. The only thing we learn about her was where she lived: Venice Beach, Calif. The couple apparently couldn't spend time at JT's house because his married female roommate was "territorial about her nest," said Erika. Instead, they went to a lot of coffee shops and Chipotles. That sounds dangerous for one's bowels.

They had been dating for five months and spent every single day together, but did say they were in a long-distance relationship. Regarding conflicts, JT said fear of the unknown could be an issue. Each of them lists places they've traveled to previously. Erika's is very interesting. She has lived in China and Puerto Rico, and visited Romania and Croatia.

Religion played an important role in Erika's previous relationship.

Erika said one of the pillars of her and JT's relationship is their faith. "We just have a borderless heart to help people and to give back." The video is all over the place. After JT erupts into a southern accent, Erika says he sounds just like Todd Chrisley. They promised to bring a lot of friends and family along in terms of watching the show. Both Erika and JT speak some Spanish.