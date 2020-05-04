Erin Andrews Used to Be a Cheerleader in Florida Before Her Broadcasting Career

Erin Andrews is likely best known to most sports fans for her work as a broadcaster. Erin is also a co-host on Dancing With the Stars, and has consistently taken advantage of her skills as a journalist to advance her career. Before she was a hugely successful TV personality, though, Erin was standing on the sidelines of big games for a totally different reason.

Erin Andrews used to be a cheerleader in Florida.

Before her illustrious career as a journalist, she was a dancer for the Florida Gators in a group called the Dazzlers. Erin was a member of the group throughout her years in college, and performed at a number of high-profile college games as a member of the team. Little did she know that her time with the troupe would be just the beginning of a long career in sports.

Source: Getty Images

The broadcaster and TV host was born in Maine, but spent the majority of her childhood in Florida. She followed in her father’s footsteps in choosing to become a broadcast journalist, and also said that she was a tomboy when she was younger.