Revisit the Classic Dungeon Crawlers in 'Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection'

The newest gameplay trailer for 'Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection' shows off the remastered games before their release in June. By Sara Belcher Apr. 19 2023, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Three of the games in the well-loved dungeon-crawling RPG series Etrian Odyssey are returning to consoles. Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection was announced in February during the Nintendo Direct, and just a couple of months before its release the developers are sharing another look at the remastered titles in a new gameplay trailer. These games are getting more than just a fresh coat of paint in the remaster, bringing these early 2000s titles to current generation consoles.

Play the first three 'Etrian Odyssey' games in the 'Origins Collection.'

Revisit the first three games in the franchise with this bundle, allowing players to explore remastered editions of Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, and Etrian Odyssey III HD. For those who purchase the games for Nintendo Switch, the games have been designed to support the console's touch screen, allowing you to tap the screen to map your progress and place markers for future reference. Those playing on PC will receive full mouse support for the game.

Source: Atlus

In addition to the updated graphics, these titles are receiving a slew of other upgrades, including suspend saves, the ability to adjust your difficulty level, and more languages to play the game in. Those who preorder Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection will also receive the HD Character Portrait DLC sets, which include characters from other famous franchises, like Joker from Persona 5 and RoyalRingo from Soul Hackers 2.

How much does 'Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection' cost?

If you're looking to purchase the bundle of remastered games, you can purchase Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection for $79.99. While that seems like a hefty price tag, you're getting three remastered games for little more than the cost of a new title — and you don't have to purchase them in the bundle.