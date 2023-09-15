Home > Viral News > Influencers Fans Are Concerned About Eugenia Cooney's Health Because of Her Ultra Thin Body Influencer Eugenia Cooney has long brought attention to herself in part because of her wire-thin frame, but many fans are concerned for her health. By Joseph Allen Sep. 15 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@eugeniacooney

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

The Gist: Eugenia Cooney has long been the subject of widespread attention because of her incredibly thin frame.

She has voluntarily gone to rehab for an eating disorder in the past and put on some weight in that time.

Users across social media have called for Eugenia to be banned from various social media apps because of the influence she might have on young girls.

Thanks almost entirely to her remarkably tiny frame, Eugenia Cooney has long been a subject of controversy on the internet. Her pictures and videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok often show that she has virtually no fat on her body and a very visible skeleton, which has led to both backlash and concern for her well-being.

Now, another wave of concern has been launched by Eugenia's recent Instagram posts, which seem to suggest that she's thinner than she has ever been. Given how skinny she already was, and her previous stint in rehab for an eating disorder, this naturally led many to want a better understanding of her health as a whole.

Fans are worried and want an update on Eugenia Cooney's health.

Based on Eugenia's Instagram and TikTok accounts, many fans believe that her eating disorder has once again resurfaced. Although many have in the past suggested that she seek help because of how terrifyingly thin she is, the most recent wave of comments on her posts have been focused instead on encouraging Instagram and other apps to ban her because of how these images may affect young girls who see them.

"Once again Instagram lets posts like these impact our children... very, very disturbing," one person wrote under a recent post. Another person called for users to report the posts, suggesting that there was no use in trying to help Eugenia, but they could at least try to make sure that impressionable young people don't have access to her content.

In 2016, users even started a petition to get her banned from YouTube for similar reasons. Eugenia ultimately sought treatment in rehab, and for a time appeared to be much healthier. However, she has become scarily thin yet again in 2023, leading to widespread concern for her and for the young girls who may watch her videos.

In 2016, the petition said that, while she might not be trying to influence girls in a negative way on purpose, she was nonetheless having a negative effect. "Eugenia Cooney has a serious medical condition and needs to seek help. She has been influencing her viewers by her serious underweight condition," the petition says. Now that same argument has resurfaced again in large part because of how thin Eugenia once again appears to be.