Actor Evan Ellingson Has Died at 35 Years Old — What Happened? Evan Ellingson, an actor known for his roles in 'CSI: Miami' and 'My Sister's Keeper,' was found dead on Nov. 6, 2023. What was his cause of death? By Allison Hunt Nov. 6 2023, Published 9:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's never easy when a loved one passes away, but it's even harder when they pass away young. This makes us saddened to say that former actor Evan Ellingson was found dead at the age of 35 on Nov. 6, 2023.

Evan was best known for his roles in CSI: Miami and My Sister's Keeper, although he hadn't acted for over a decade. What was his cause of death? Here's what we know.

What was Evan Ellingson’s cause of death?

Source: Getty Images

According to the coroner's officer in San Bernardino County, Evan was found dead in a bedroom in Fontana, Calif. Evan's father told TMZ that Evan was actually living in a sober living home.

TMZ also reported that Evan had "struggled with drugs in the past, but was doing better as of late." His family was "shocked" to learn of Evan's passing. An official cause of death hasn't been released yet.

What were some of Evan's notable roles?

Evan's big break-out role came in 2009 in the movie My Sister's Keeper, which was based on the popular book with the same name. The movie follows Anna Fitzgerald as she "looks to earn medical emancipation from her parents who until now have relied on their youngest child to help their leukemia-stricken daughter Kate remain alive." Evan played Jesse Fitzgerald, Anna and Kate's brother.

Evan's most recent role was in CSI: Miami. He played played Kyle Harmon, the son of Lt. Horatio Caine and Julia Winston. His most memorable moment from the show was when he said goodbye to his dad, after enlisting in the Army and going back to Iraq.

In addition to My Sister's Keeper and CSI: Miami, Evan was also in the TV shows State of Mind, 24, Bones, Complete Savages, Mad TV, Titus, and General Hospital.

Evan's last social media post that we were able to find is from Oct. 9, 2023. The caption for the video is a dedication to his girlfriend. The caption says, "Blessed to have Kaysha Dial. She makes me laugh all the time, she’s thoughtful and so pretty. Thank you, God, I’ll take care of her for you."