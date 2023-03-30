Kamie Crawford Teases Partners May Not be Happy on 'Ex on the Beach: Couples' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Are these couples really ready to take the next step in their relationship or will the truth finally set them free? Ex on the Beach: Couples is a spin-off of the original MTV series and follows couples who are in serious relationships and ready to take the next steps — possibly down the aisle. But when these couples are confronted with their exes, is the idea of marriage still on the table?

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the March 30 episode of Ex of the Beach: Couples, show host Kamie Crawford confronts the partners with video footage of what their significant other said and did while they were not with them at the villa. Yikes! Will their actions lead to an eventual breakup? Check out the shocking clip below.

The partners react after Kamie Crawford shows them what their significant other on the DL.

In the exclusive clip, the show teases that things will certainly get interesting after the partners are separated and left alone with their exes at the villa. "In a moment, you will all watch clips from what your partners were up to when you were away from the villa," Kamie says in the clip. "Today's shack is all about insight. We often speak differently about our partners when we are with them versus when we're not."

Will this shack experience make or break some of the couples? "I can't say that I'm excited for today's shack because I just don't know how the partners are gonna feel about the information that they're going to get today," the host adds.

Understandably, the partners are on edge because they are nervous about what their significant others may have done or said while they were away from the villa. "Whatever happens, I hope it does not ruin me wanting to marry him," Shayla says in the Shack. "There's a lot of things I can get over, but bro, you better not have f--ked up."

The Shack is a place where couples find out important details about their partners which will help them determine if they should remain together. "The Shack is a place here on the island where you'll discover vital information that will help make that all-important decision," Kamie said in a previous episode. "To engage or not to engage. The Shack is filled with unclaimed baggage. It serves as a metaphor for the emotional baggage you brought here with you as a couple."