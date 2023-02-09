Where Was 'Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never' Filmed? Here's Your Romantic-Getaway Inspiration
It's the best time of the year for fans of reality-TV romance. (No, we're not talking about The Bachelor!) Ex on the Beach is back on MTV, but this time, the show is taking a different spin on the concept. After all, what's paradise without a side of drama?
The new Ex on the Beach spinoff — called Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never — features couples going through challenges (i.e., exes) to make sure they're ready for matrimony.
Obvious emotional baggage aside, where was Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never filmed? Was it the same location as Ex on the Beach?
Here's everything we know about the Ex on the Beach: Couples filming location, episode count, and more.
Where is 'Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never' filmed? Details
Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never was filmed primarily in Spain. If you want to get more specific (and need inspiration for a romantic getaway), the show was filmed on Gran Canaria Island.
Naturally, all of the participating couples (and their exes) got to stay at a glamorous villa near the island. Filming reportedly took place sometime in the summer of 2022. As you can expect, Gran Canaria Island is an extremely popular spot for tourists, especially in the summer.
Although it's unknown whether or not the villa used for filming Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never is available to rent (maybe on Airbnb?), what we do know is that the series will be hosted by Catfish and Are You the One host Kamie Crawford.
So how many episodes will there be in Ex on the Beach: Couples Season 1? Has the spinoff been renewed by MTV for another season? Here's what we know so far.
How many episodes are in 'Ex on the Beach: Couples' Season 1?
MTV hasn't released the official episode total yet for Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never Season 1. However, past seasons of Ex on the Beach have tended to range from 12-14 episodes max, so we expect the new spinoff show will track along the same episode count.
Season 1 of Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never will feature six couples headed towards the altar — unless one of their exes says, "I don't!" (Or "I object!" if you want to play it more traditional.)
Per the official MTV synopsis for the series, the finale of Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never will culminate in a "dramatic finale [where] the couples will choose to make the ultimate commitment to their partner and get engaged or split up and go their separate ways forever."
The series premiere of Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never airs Thursday, Feb. 9, on MTV at 8 p.m. EST. You can stream new episodes of the show after they air live the next day on Paramount Plus.