Where Was 'Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never' Filmed? Here's Your Romantic-Getaway Inspiration

Article continues below advertisement

Obvious emotional baggage aside, where was Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never filmed? Was it the same location as Ex on the Beach? Here's everything we know about the Ex on the Beach: Couples filming location, episode count, and more.

Source: MTV The beach could not be reached for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is 'Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never' filmed? Details

Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never was filmed primarily in Spain. If you want to get more specific (and need inspiration for a romantic getaway), the show was filmed on Gran Canaria Island. Naturally, all of the participating couples (and their exes) got to stay at a glamorous villa near the island. Filming reportedly took place sometime in the summer of 2022. As you can expect, Gran Canaria Island is an extremely popular spot for tourists, especially in the summer.

Although it's unknown whether or not the villa used for filming Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never is available to rent (maybe on Airbnb?), what we do know is that the series will be hosted by Catfish and Are You the One host Kamie Crawford. So how many episodes will there be in Ex on the Beach: Couples Season 1? Has the spinoff been renewed by MTV for another season? Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

How many episodes are in 'Ex on the Beach: Couples' Season 1?

MTV hasn't released the official episode total yet for Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never Season 1. However, past seasons of Ex on the Beach have tended to range from 12-14 episodes max, so we expect the new spinoff show will track along the same episode count. Season 1 of Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never will feature six couples headed towards the altar — unless one of their exes says, "I don't!" (Or "I object!" if you want to play it more traditional.)