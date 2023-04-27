Distractify
‘Ex on the Beach’ Has a History of Sometimes Unreliable Episode Schedules

'Ex on the Beach Couples' has a two-part finale, but fans really want want to know if there's a reunion. The show is known for skipping them.

MTV’s Ex on the Beach spin-off, Ex on the Beach Couples, ends in April 2023 — and oh, how this season has been messy. With the dating experiment’s newfound Season 6 twist, couples’ relationships have been put to the test in the presence of their ex-partners. It's a wild ride from start to finish.

And with the two-part finale premiering on April 27, viewers are on the edge of their seats about a potential reunion special. Will there be one? Here’s the scoop. on the reunion for Ex on the Beach Couples.

The cast of 'Ex on the Beach Couples' poses for a cast photo
Source: MTV
Will there be an ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ reunion?

The highly anticipated two-part season finale of Ex on the Beach Couples debuts on April 27, so fans of the MTV reality series were wondering ahead of the finale when they could expect a reunion special.

In the past, Ex on the Beach has been anything but consistent when providing an after-the-show update on the contestants.

By the time Season 6 aired, the American dating experiment only held two reunion episodes, with one for Season 2 and then another for Season 3 in the spring and fall of 2019. So, are viewers able to catch up with their favorite (and least favorite) reality couples following the Season 6 finale?

MTV hasn’t released any information about a potential reunion special. However, that doesn’t mean it is out of the cards.

With the sixth installment of the long-standing reality series having taken on a brand-new twist — the twist being couples on the brink of marriage with their exes present — a post-show update could be just what the franchise needs.

Will Kamie Crawford host the ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ reunion?

'Ex on the Beach Couples' host Kamie Crawford attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Source: Getty Images

It’s no secret Are You the One? host Kamie Crawford did a stellar job presenting the MTV Ex on the Beach Season 6 spin-off in early 2023.

While an Ex on the Beach Couples reunion appears too good to be true, the Catfish: The TV Show star would likely host the post-show special if there is one.

However, viewers should maintain realistic hopes considering an Ex on the Beach Couples reunion probably will not occur this season, given the show's history with reunions in general.

Watch the two-part Ex on the Beach Couples finale on Thursday, April 27, at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

