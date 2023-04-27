‘Ex on the Beach’ Has a History of Sometimes Unreliable Episode Schedules

MTV’s Ex on the Beach spin-off, Ex on the Beach Couples, ends in April 2023 — and oh, how this season has been messy. With the dating experiment’s newfound Season 6 twist, couples’ relationships have been put to the test in the presence of their ex-partners. It's a wild ride from start to finish.

And with the two-part finale premiering on April 27, viewers are on the edge of their seats about a potential reunion special. Will there be one? Here’s the scoop. on the reunion for Ex on the Beach Couples.

Source: MTV

Will there be an ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ reunion?

The highly anticipated two-part season finale of Ex on the Beach Couples debuts on April 27, so fans of the MTV reality series were wondering ahead of the finale when they could expect a reunion special. In the past, Ex on the Beach has been anything but consistent when providing an after-the-show update on the contestants.

By the time Season 6 aired, the American dating experiment only held two reunion episodes, with one for Season 2 and then another for Season 3 in the spring and fall of 2019. So, are viewers able to catch up with their favorite (and least favorite) reality couples following the Season 6 finale?

MTV hasn’t released any information about a potential reunion special. However, that doesn’t mean it is out of the cards. With the sixth installment of the long-standing reality series having taken on a brand-new twist — the twist being couples on the brink of marriage with their exes present — a post-show update could be just what the franchise needs.

Will Kamie Crawford host the ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ reunion?

Source: Getty Images

It’s no secret Are You the One? host Kamie Crawford did a stellar job presenting the MTV Ex on the Beach Season 6 spin-off in early 2023. While an Ex on the Beach Couples reunion appears too good to be true, the Catfish: The TV Show star would likely host the post-show special if there is one.