Lola's Love Life Gets Complicated on 'Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never'

When former lovers show up to crash a romantic beach getaway between you and your current partner, things are bound to heat up. Such is the premise of Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never. The newest installment of Ex on the Beach collects various couples who are thinking about kicking things up a notch in their relationships, whether they're looking for more committed connections or straight-up marriage. But drama ensues when their exes arrive for unfinished business.

Rather than follow folks who are trying to hook up with one another with their exes in the mix, Now or Never focuses on people who are already in relationships to see if their connection can withstand the heat of old flames. Six couples meet up at a gorgeous beach resort, but there's no telling who will walk off the shores with who. One of these committed lovers is Lola De Lepine who arrived on the beach with her boyfriend. Get to know one of the stars of the new Ex on the Beach Couples.

Meet Lola De Lepine on 'Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never'

One of the lovers on Now or Never is Lola De Lepine. According to her MTV series bio, she is a professional makeup artist. She also recently appeared in a commercial for Cîroc Red Berry Vodka. In the show, she is in a relationship with Sorinn Lillico, an artist who typically likes using Lola as a muse. They share some great chemistry with each other, but Sorrin's jealousy has caused problems in their relationship in the past. In fact, it was those issues that drove Lola to someone else.

When Sorrin found himself unable to commit to Lola, the two of them decided to take a break. She briefly dated Christopher Patrone during this time, but eventually got back together with Sorrin on better terms. However, Chris believes that he and Lola were made for each other and is determined to oust Sorrin and win Lola back.

While Lola provides inspiration for Sorinn's creativity, she had an instant connection with Christopher that holds strong even after their breakup. She still confides in Chris whenever her relationship with Sorrin hits a rough patch. Between Lola's lack of communication with her lover and Sorrin's trust issues, Chris ends up being a serious contender for Lola's heart.

Are Lola and Sorrin still together?

The new series began airing in February 2023, and Lola and Sorrin are still together in the show. As of this writing, neither of them has divulged info on what their current relationship status is currently like. However, if their in-show dialogue is any indication, the two of them are still in some rough waters. In a clip of Ex on the Beach posted on Instagram by Sorrin, Lola and her boyf have a heated argument over cup placement that lasts over 13 minutes.