Your Racist Uncle and Anti-Vaxx Aunt Need to Watch out for This New FB Feature

The ability to disseminate and access information is truly the most powerful tool in the world right now. There's just so much data available at our fingertips at any given time, but how much of a shot do we have at actually seeing the data that's pertinent to our lives? Are people going to look at the voting records of politicians? Or derive their entire opinions on governmental leaders from a few memes and Facebook groups?

And speaking of the social media platform, will the extremist warnings that have started to pop up on Facebook actually help?