Home > Television > Reality TV Swipe Right — Is 'Fake Profile' on Netflix Returning For Season 2? Netflix binge-watching fans want to know if 'Fake Profile' Season 2 might be just around the corner! Here is everything we know about whether the season is returning or not. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 2 2023, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Brace yourselves for the latest binge-worthy obsession on Netflix! Fake Profile dropped on May 31, 2023, and it's already causing a major stir in the streaming world. Can you believe it? This sizzling romantic thriller has skyrocketed to the coveted top 10 TV show list on Netflix. Looks like everyone and their cat is hooked on this juicy new series.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, if you're one of those dedicated fans who's already devoured the entire first season (kudos to you, by the way), you're probably dying to know if there will be a Fake Profile season 2. Well, fret not, fam! We have the inside scoop on everything we know about a potential second season. Keep reading, and let the excitement continue!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Season 2 in the works?

Right now, it seems like Netflix hasn't hit the "renew" button for a second season of this heart-pounding romantic thriller. Now, before we all go into full-on panic mode, let's keep it real. The first season released on May 31 and Netflix is notorious for taking its sweet time before waving the green flag for new seasons. They like to sit back, relax, and see how many folks out there are totally hooked on a show within a specific timeframe.

According to Netflix's track record, if season one of this series manages to score some seriously impressive viewing numbers within its first month, there's a chance that Netflix might just greenlight a glorious season 2. Fingers crossed, and don't forget to keep streaming!

Article continues below advertisement

If there's one thing that draws fans to a Netflix series, it's gorgeous (and talented!) cast members. Leading lady Carolina Miranda takes center stage as the fierce and fabulous Camila. And let's not forget about the dashing Rodolfo Salas, who plays the enigmatic hottie that Camila encounters and can't help but fall head over heels for on a dating app.

Article continues below advertisement

The supporting cast is stacked with talent that will leave you begging for more. This includes the likes of Lincoln Palomeque, Manuela González, Víctor Mallarino, Mauricio Hénao, Julián Cerati, Juliana Galvis, and a bunch of other amazing actors who bring their A-game to this steamy series. With a lineup like that, it's no wonder viewers are glued to their screens, devouring every episode.