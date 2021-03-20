Does 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Premiere Have an After-Credits Scene? (SPOILERS)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The premiere episode of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived! Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes's (Sebastian Stan) story was supposed to be the first TV series released by Marvel Studios, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays, and WandaVision jumped to the front of the schedule line. WandaVision is at the finish line, and now Marvel fans are ready to sink their teeth into the new miniseries.