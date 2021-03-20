Does 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Premiere Have an After-Credits Scene? (SPOILERS)By Toni Sutton
Mar. 19 2021, Published 11:29 p.m. ET
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The premiere episode of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived! Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes's (Sebastian Stan) story was supposed to be the first TV series released by Marvel Studios, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays, and WandaVision jumped to the front of the schedule line. WandaVision is at the finish line, and now Marvel fans are ready to sink their teeth into the new miniseries.
The two shows are very different in style and tone. Yet, they're still both set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which leaves fans wondering. Since WandaVision started to include snippets of footage at the end of its episodes, would The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follow the series's lead when it comes to after-credits scenes?
Episode 1 of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' does not contain an after-credits scene.
Over the years, Marvel Studios has taught audiences to always stay through the credits to wait for a small scene, either teasing the future of a specific character or a smartly written joke. The premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did not include an after-credits scene. Still, it did maintain a trend started with the Disney+ series WandaVision, which did not have an after-credits scene at the end of its first episode.
There are five more episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so don’t worry, there’s plenty of time for the show’s creative team to include scenes in the credits down the road. It wasn’t until Episode 7 of WandaVision that after-credits scenes were added. The eighth episode had one with White Vision, and there were two after-credits scenes in the finale that set up new Marvel projects. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier do the same thing as well.
What did happen at the end of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Episode 1?
Instead of the latest Marvel series having an after-credits scene, the premiere leaves viewers on the cliffhanger of the U.S. government officially unveiling who the new Captain America is, and it is not Sam Wilson (complete shocker!). The last 30 seconds of the premiere introduce viewers to Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent as Sam is watching the news with absolute disappointment. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the next five episodes.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19. New episodes drop every Friday.