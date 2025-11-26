Overly Enthusiastic Fan Rips Out Lenny Kravitz's Signature Dreadlocks — "D--n, Baby!" "You know how hard you gotta pull to rip those out of my head?" By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 26 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, TikTok / @thetodayshow

It's easy to recognize Lenny Kravitz at a distance: devastatingly handsome, dressed to the nines, wearing sunglasses, and sporting a thick head of dreadlocks. As a singer, songwriter, and producer, Lenny is an omnipresent force in the world of music and has been one for the past few decades.

But things got weird when an overly enthusiastic fan was caught on film as she ripped his dreadlocks from his head during a concert in Brisbane. Here's what we know about the stunning assault on Lenny's locks, as well as a little peek into the history behind his decision to wear such a distinctive style. And it's probably not what you'd expect.

A fan is caught on video as she rips out Lenny Kravitz's dreadlocks.

The bizarre incident occurred in November 2025 while Lenny was performing during his "Blue Electric Light Tour" in Brisbane, Australia. He left the stage and walked past the barricades, waving to fans, shaking hands, and smiling.

Suddenly, an overly enthusiastic fan leapt forward and grabbed a handful of Lenny's signature dreadlocks, ripping several of them out as he jerked his head away and she pulled back. The stunning assault was caught on camera, and Lenny later spoke up about the incident. He addressed it in a since-expired Story.

Lenny said, "So when I went out for ‘Let Love Rule,’ a very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out the back of my head. You know how hard you gotta pull to rip those out of my head? D--n, baby!" (excerpt via The Grio). But he won't be deterred, despite the pain. He added, "Anyway, I’m not gonna stop coming out there for ‘Let Love Rule,’ because that’s what we do. That’s our moment, together. Brisbane, you’re wild. I love you.”

Did you know that Lenny Kravitz never intented to have his signature dreadlocks?

While it might be hard to imagine Lenny without his signature locks, it's interesting to note that he never really intended to have them in the first place. In a 2024 interview with People, the singer opened up about how he chose dreadlocks.

It all started in the 1980s when he moved in with Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares one child and a former marriage, and he lacked the products he needed to care for his hair. He explained to People, "[The locs were] something that [were] actually unintentional. I had never planned on dreading, but I moved in with Lisa — I brought my instruments, my things, and somehow, I forgot my comb. And after, like, a couple months, my hair started matting, and I was like, oh, I better do something."

Lisa clearly didn't agree and decided he should keep the dreadlocks. A move which turned out to establish his signature style, the hairdo he became known for over the years.