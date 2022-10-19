'FBI: Most Wanted': Keisha Castle-Hughes Teases "Blossoming Friendships" in Season 4 Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Episode 5.

When one of their own goes missing, the agents on the Fugitive Task Force are faced with their greatest mission to date in Season 4, Episode 5 of the hit procedural drama FBI: Most Wanted.

During the episode titled "Chains," agent Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) is on her way to her sister's house in Connecticut when she meets a young girl at a rest stop who is in trouble. When Hana tries to intervene, she is knocked out and kidnapped.