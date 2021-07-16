Where Was 'Fear Street: 1666' Filmed? Here's What to Know About the Fictional Colonial Town

The Fear Street trilogy of films is based on the horror novels by R.L. Stine and follows a town in Ohio that has been cursed with bad luck and mass murderers since the 17th century. As the legend goes, the townsfolk accuse Sarah Fier of witchcraft and hang her, and cut off her hand in 1666. Therefore, Shadysiders blame Fier for the reason why the town is forever cursed.

In the movie Fear Sreet: 1666, the residents of Shadyside finally find out why their small town is really cursed.

With the final installment in the horror trilogy taking place in the 17th century, fans are wondering where Fear Street: 1666 was filmed. Keep reading to find out the details of how production crews built a colonial settlement.

The third installment in the Netflix horror trilogy explains the origin story of Sarah's curse.

Where was 'Fear Street: 1666' filmed?

At the conclusion of the second film, Fear Street: 1978, Deena reunites Sarah's severed hand with her body. According to the local legend, if you reunite her bones, the curse on Shadyside will lift. However, audiences watch as Deena is transported back to 1666 and has inhabited the alleged witch's body.

Before Shadyside and Sunnyvale were separated into two modern-day towns, the colony was known as Union. So, where did the cast and crew film Fear Street: 1666 to recreate this fictional 17th-century town? According to a press release, the Netflix films were shot entirely near Atlanta.

"We built our sets with as much historical accuracy as possible, while still maintaining a lot of the more 'magical' plot elements. Our town was built on a remote farm in Georgia and we made all of our main houses and church to be full interior and exterior locations," production designer Scott Kuzio said. "The barns and pens we built had livestock in them."

R.L. Stine also was impressed by the production design after visiting the Fear Street: 1666 set in the "middle of summer" in Atlanta. "It was just boiling hot," the Goosebumps author noted in a press release. "I saw the colonial village that they built. There was a church and houses with pigs running around. They even went up to New England and brought back lumber from the area just to make sure it was authentic. It just blew me away."

In addition to building the colonial town, production crews also built underground tunnels and caves for the trilogy. "The tunnels surrounding the Heart of Evil were a bigger challenge to design, however," Scott explained. The production designer said that since the plan was to shoot the tunnel scenes in long takes, they had to come up with a design that would "loop back" around.