"Condescending" Neighbor Tries to Move in on Woman's Lawn — and It Hilariously Backfires By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 17 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @my_socalled_life

Forty percent of all Americans have had beef with a neighbor at some point in their lives. While the majority of these squabbles don't escalate to full blown murder-suicides, they at the very least make things awkward and frustrating every time you see your ops. TikToker Juniper Pearl (@my_socalled_life) posted a viral clip where she details how her neighbor should've been a bit more proactive in trying to squash their beef.

At the start of the clip, Juniper immediately begins to delve into the gripe that she has with her neighbor. And it has to do with a fence "coming down" the side of her backyard. The only issue is that the land directly borders her neighbor's property. And she says that her neighbor had been encroaching on her part of the lawn little by little.

He'd signify his advance into Juniper's territory by mowing the lawn closer and closer to her home. Juniper says she clocked his behavior and took note of it. That's because she was hiring a company to install a fence between her side of the lawn and her neighbor's.

Juniper wanted to clarify with her neighbor that there weren't any misunderstandings when it came to what the land division really was. She said that going by the actual land speculations, she'd get about a foot more of space than her neighbor's mow job projects.

Unfortunately, the TikToker states, when she brought the conversation up with her neighbor, he was "condescending and very rude" about the matter. What's more is that Juniper says she was willing to give her neighbor a bit more space than he was legally allowed to have.

That's because according to Juniper, her property line goes pretty much up all the way to her neighbor's home. Installing a fence at this point would be rather "petty," she surmised. However she conceded that she indeed did want to be petty in this situation.

Her neighbor asked her to get a surveyor out there to tell them the actual lawn dimensions, which Juniper didn't want to do. As she explains it, there was no reason she should foot the bill for a surveyor to come out there. Not to mention the fact that she was indeed being generous to her neighbor, allowing him to have a bit of their land.

But to then take her kindness and throw it to the ground like unwanted tickets to Morbius, Juniper just wasn't having it. So she did book the surveyor to come, and lo and behold, his reassessment ended up putting her neighbor in a much worse position.

In a picture she green-screens into her video, it's evident how extreme the land adjustment was. The stakes placed by the surveyor are right up to her neighbor's home and driveway.

"So I ended up with multiple feet more than I expected. Multiple. And he's very unhappy which I don't blame him, he's very unhappy with how close, how close that is." She continues with her tale, "I wasn't home when the surveyor did this ... the surveyor sent me these pictures. I have them on my Ring camera."

Her neighbor, not happy with the land assessment, pulled the stakes out of her property and tossed them to the ground. "Because he didn't like where they were," she explained. Juniper, not putting up with his tantrum, contacted her neighbor to let him know she wouldn't tolerate that kind of outburst again.

She said that it was "destruction of property" on his behalf to treat the stakes in such a manner. She then explained to him that if he isn't a fan of where the boundary lines are then he could get "his own survey" for a second opinion. However, like she did, he'll have to foot the bill for his own surveyor.

Juniper put the stakes back into their original survey points, but her neighbor contested up and down that both she and her surveyor were wrong. He went on to say that he was "going to the city" in order to prove he has more property on his lot.

Fed up with her neighbor's antics, the TikToker expressed in her video she she was determined in having the fence built. Her grit in this matter seemed to be forged in the fact that the man wasn't being amenable to any of her suggestions.

He didn't want to split the cost of the fence, or pay for his own surveyor, or take the matter up with the city despite having a whole month to do so. Juniper resolved to just follow through with the construction of her fence as she gave her neighbor more than enough tries to rectify the situation.

She added that while she desires to be petty, she ultimately has to live next to this man for a very long time. In a recent video posted 18 hours ago (as of this writing), Juniper explained that she hasn't built the fence yet. She also says that he didn't get his own survey performed on the land, either.

